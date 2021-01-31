Dear Tom,
I remember significant 6-8 inch snowstorm that fell shortly after the 23.0 inch January,1967 storm . Am I correct?
Carol Z., Naperville
Dear Carol,
You are absolutely correct. The snows kept coming in the wake of the city’s record snowstorm, greatly hindering the city’s dig out. A 3-inch snow fell Jan. 29, followed by 4 inches Feb. 1, and a major 7.6 inch snowfall Feb. 5-6, that increased the city’s snow depth to 27 inches. Adding insult to injury, just a few weeks later, a short-duration blizzard struck the evening of Feb. 23. It was a true blizzard accompanied by thunder and lightning and whiteout conditions, walloping the city with 4 inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes. Winds gusted to 47 mph in Chicago, but gusts peaked 82 mph at Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
The record snow storm of January, 1967
Dear Tom,