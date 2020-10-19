Dear Tom,

My grandmother told me that in late March, 1920 a tornado hit parts of the

west side of Chicago. What happened?

Thanks,

Karen Sholeen

Western Springs

Dear Karen,

Your grandmother was remembering the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak that battered the Chicago area during the early afternoon on March 28, 1920. In addition to widespread thunderstorm damage, four twisters raked the area, resulting in 28 fatalities and more than four hundred injuries. The strongest twister, an F4, traversed a 53-mile long path from Channahon to Wilmette, producing considerable damage from Bellwood, Maywood and Melrose Park into the Dunning area on Chicago’s northwest side. A F-2 twister also struck areas from 79th and Harlem to Midway Airport. The day’s other two twisters traveled west of Geneva to Wauconda and from Cortland to northeast

of Sycamore.