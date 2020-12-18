The “Nor’easter”

Dear Tom,

The rain and snowstorm that just hit the East Coast and New England was called a “Nor’easter”. I thought that storms, like winds, were always described by where they came from, not where they end up.

Thanks,

Jim Vear

Glenview

Dear Jim,

The name does not come from the direction the from which the storm approaches, but the direction the winds along the Atlantic Seaboard blow from as the storm approaches. Because winds circulate in a counterclockwise fashion around low-pressure systems in the Northern Hemisphere, the winds along the East Coast winds blow from the northeast as the storm approaches. These storms often undergo explosive intensification when they interact with the warm Gulf Stream waters, with the increasing winds causing flooding and beach erosion. These storms, most common in late fall and winter, produce most of the major snowstorms in the East.