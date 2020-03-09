The National Weather Service naming any large storm that affect several states

Dear Tom,



A few years ago I had heard that the National Weather Service was going to name any large storm that affected several states. What ever happened to that? None of the weather people are giving out the names.



Elmer Zarndt,

McHenry





Dear Elmer,

Other than the names given to hurricanes and strong tropical cyclones, the National Weather Service never had plans to name powerful or long-lasting low pressure systems. When the sustained winds of a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean reach 39 mph, the storm is given a name, and if its winds reach at least 74 mph it is designated as a hurricane. If a hurricane becomes especially destructive, its name is permanently retired. To date, 89 names have been dropped. The Weather Channel began naming low pressure systems moving across the United States a few years ago, but the practice has not caught on elsewhere.