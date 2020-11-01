The multiple hurricanes hitting Louisiana

Dear Tom,

Louisiana has been hit by multiple hurricanes this season. Has this happened before?

Jack Hardekopf, Aurora

Dear Jack,

Louisiana ranks third among coastal states in hurricane landfalls, but well behind the runaway leader Florida and runner-up Texas; based on a tabulation of tropical cyclone tracks dating back to 1851. This year Louisiana has been a veritable hurricane magnet, logging a record five named-storm landfalls- tropical storms Cristobal and Marco and hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. This season beat out the 2002 season when the Pelican State was hit by four named storms- tropical storms Bertha, Hannah and Isidore and Hurricane Lili. Tropical cyclones have several approaches to Louisiana; storms that form in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean storms that pass into the Gulf through Yucatan Channel, and Atlantic storms that enter the Gulf through the Florida Straits.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction