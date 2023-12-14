Shovels, blowers and plows have all remained locked away so far this season as accumulating snow continues to miss the Chicago area

When we closed the books on Thursday, there had only been 0.3″ of snow at O’Hare so far in December. It’s very similar to last year when just 0.2″ of snow had been measured at the airport in the Dec. 1-14 period.

October saw three times as much snow as we’ve seen so far in December. November was snowier, but Chicago is still more than 2″ below average snowfall for the season. Last December, O’Hare had two separate rounds of snow that each measured 1.3″ in the second half of the month. One of those came a few days before the 25th and colder air allowed that snow to stick around and give the region a white Christmas, which is when there is at least 1″ of snow on the ground at 7 AM on the holiday.