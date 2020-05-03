The May, 1934 dust storm hit downtown Chicago

Dear Tom,
In early May, 1934, did a huge dust storm hit downtown Chicago and did it continue all the way to New York city?
Mike Desmond, Oak Park
It certainly did. Chicago experienced a significant dust storm on May 10-11, 1934, a little more than two months before the city experienced its all-time record high of 105 degrees on July 24. Strong northwest winds sent clouds of dust that originated in the high Plains swirling into the city. The dust cut off sunlight and lowered visibility to less than a mile and caused widespread health issues, particularly respiratory problems. The air was so dry the dew point plunged to a desert like 18 degrees and the relative humidity dropped to 13%. The dust storm continued east, hitting cities like New York, Boston and Atlanta.
