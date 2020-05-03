The May, 1934 dust storm hit downtown Chicago

Runoff from recent rains while diminishing, continues to feed into Chicago-area rivers and streams with many still in flood or running near bankfull. On the Illinois River there are near bankfull conditions at Dayton and Minor flooding on the segments at Ottawa and LaSalle. On the Fox River there is Minor Flooding at McHenry and Moderate flooding at Algonquin with bankfull conditions downstream at Montgomery and Dayton. On the Des Plaines River Moderate flooding is ongoing at Gurnee and Lincolnshire and Minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines. Near bankfull conditions exist on the Kankakee River from Dunns Bridge to Wilmington with minor flooding at Shelby. The aforementioned Flood Warnings and river segments under Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...