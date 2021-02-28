The March 8-9, 1998 Chicago area snowstorm

Dear Tom,

The recent storms in Texas brought to mind an ice and snow storm here in March 1998. Our power was out for 60 hours from March 9-11. What were the temperatures after the storm?

James A Byrne, Lansing

Dear James,

You’re remembering a significant 6-12 inch snowstorm that raked the Chicago area on March 8-9, 1998. The storm began as a cold rain, then turned to heavy wet snow during the early morning hours of the 9th. The snow, accompanied by thunder and lightning, along with wind gusts to 50 mph, dropped the visibility to near zero. The strong winds, coupled with the weight of the ice and wet snow, downed and damaged thousands of trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages that lasted for days while temperatures hovered in the teens and lower 20s.

