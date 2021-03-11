The March 1930 snowstorm that paralyzed Chicago

Dear Tom,

I was born on March 25, 1930, and my dad said that it was the worst storm in the city’s history? Details?

—Russell Bruzek

Dear Russell,

Your dad was correct. The March 1930 snowstorm officially delivered 19.2 inches of snow to the city, measured at the University of Chicago site, which at that time, made it the biggest snowstorm in the city’s history. Today it still ranks as the city’s sixth-largest snowstorm. The snow was even heavier in other parts of the city, with 22.3 inches measured at then-fledgling Midway Airport. The snow fell continuously for nearly 44 hours and driven by NE winds gusting to 35 mph, paralyzed the city, creating impossible travel conditions with 4-5 foot drifts. After the storm, the snow melted quickly in the strong late- March sun, and just two weeks later, on April 9-10, the mercury soared to 90°, the city’s earliest 90s on record.

