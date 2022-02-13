The major St. Valentine’s Day snowstorm of 1990

Dear Tom,

I seem to recall Valentine’s Day 1990 as being anything but sweet. Details, please?

—Christopher Ricco, Northbrook

Dear Christopher,

It was a heartbreaker. Valentine’s Day 1990 left a legacy of undelivered flowers and canceled romantic dinners as a major snowstorm brought Chicago to a standstill. Snow began falling early in the afternoon and quickly became heavy with visibilities dropping to near zero. The storm reached peak intensity during the evening rush hour as strong northeast winds gusting to more than 30 m.p.h. piled the heavy snow into huge drifts. The storm raged through the early morning hours of Feb. 15, blanketing the area with 8 to 12 inches of snow. Downstate, the storm produced freezing rain and sleet that encased much of central Illinois in ice. Ironically, highs reached the middle 50s in Chicago on both February 12 and 13.