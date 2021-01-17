The magnificent northern lights

Dear Tom,

Periodically a magnificent photo of the northern lights appears on my Facebook newsfeed. What’s the story on this phenomenon? Is there a Southern Hemisphere counterpart?



Thanks,

Tom Gregg

Niles

Dear Tom,

The northern lights (aurora borealis) are one of nature’s most spectacular shows. They are caused by a stream of electrons emitted from the sun (the “solar wind”) reaching the atmosphere of the earth and colliding with atmospheric gases. Nitrogen tends to give off a green color, while oxygen emits both red and green hues. Since our atmosphere is 78% nitrogen, green is the most common auroral color. The southern lights (aurora australis) are every bit as dazzling as the northern lights. However, we seldom hear about them because they are primarily visible in largely uninhabited Antarctica, the skinny tip of South America, New Zealand and Tasmania.