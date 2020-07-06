Dear Tom,

The Lake Michigan water level is near an all-time high, but it seems just a few years ago it was unusually low. When was that?

Rod Dunlap Homewood

Dear Rod,

Currently the water level of Lake Michigan is near its record high, just shy of the 582.3 foot level reached in October 1986. Your low-level memory is correct, because just seven years ago, in January 2013, Lake Michigan dropped to 576.2 feet, its all-time low. Great Lakes water levels have been measured since the 1860s, but detailed data dates back to 1918, the starting

point for the current records. Over the years, the Great Lakes have exhibited a natural rise and fall cycle, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not been able to identify any discernible patterns. Scientists

have found a long-term 120-200 year cycle, based on Lake Michigan beach ridges, with an embedded shorter cycle of 29-38 years.

