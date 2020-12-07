The King tide and Ekman Transport and what happens during a hurricane

Dear Tom,

Can you explain King tide and Ekman Transport and what happens during a hurricane?

Jack Hardekopf, Aurora

Dear Jack,

King tide or Spring tide describe the highest tides each lunar cycle at full moon and new moon, when the moon and sun are aligned. This maximizes the gravitational pull of these two bodies, increasing high tides and decreasing low tides. These tides are even higher when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth. When the wind of an approaching hurricane pushes water toward a coast, a storm surge develops which adds to the height. In the Northern Hemisphere, the approaching surge is pushed to the right of the wind direction, known as the Ekman Transport, a balance between the Coriolis force and friction from ocean water.

