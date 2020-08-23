Dear Tom,
It was late May or June in 2011 when powerful storms hit the northwest suburbs, producing a lot of damage on the north side of Mt. Prospect. I seem to remember the storm traveling almost straight north. Details?
John Drufke
Mt. Prospect
Dear John,
The date was June 21, 2011, and severe thunderstorms did indeed blast the Chicago area with widespread damage, mainly to trees and power lines, but also to some structures, from wind gusts as high as 80 mph and hail as large baseballs. In this event, the storms moved in rapidly from the south, a result of a strong southerly flow over the area that that extended high in the upper atmosphere. The storm complex also produced two EF-1 tornadoes, one in Downers Grove and one in Mt. Prospect. The Mt. Prospect twister produced a 2.3 mile damage path that extended from Golf Road east of Busse, north to just south of the Randhurst Shopping Center on Route 83.
The June 2011 storms that blasted the Chicago area
Dear Tom,