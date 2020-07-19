The July 2011 storms that raked Mt. Prospect and burned down apartments

Dear Tom,

My Mt. Prospect apartment building burned during the early morning hours of July 23, 2011 due to a lightning strike. How bad were the storms?

Al Spenadel Mt. Prospect

Dear Al,

Severe thunderstorms raked portions of the Chicago area during the early morning hours of July 23, 2011. Lightning strikes caused several fires, including the one that resulted in the total loss of your 39-unit apartment building. Wind gusts to 70 mph also produced widespread tree damage and power outages. The worst aspect of the storm was the torrential rainfall and resultant flash flooding. Rain fell at the blinding rate of two to four inches per hour with O’Hare receiving 6.78 inches of rain in just three hours with more three inches falling between 2-3 a.m. There was widespread flooding of streets, parking lots and basements, with hundreds of cars stranded or submerged.

