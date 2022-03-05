The incredible warmth of March, 2012

Dear Tom,

Could you expound on that March 2012 warmth? It was the rarest early-season warmth ever.

—Bob Shay, Pontiac and Mike Parenti, Palatine

Dear Bob and Mike,

March, 2012 was an incredibly warm month. The average temperature of 53.5 degrees was 15.6 degrees above normal and easily ranks as the city’s warmest March, besting runner-up March 1910’s 48.6-degree average by nearly five degrees. It hosted a record eight days with highs of at least 80 degrees in a month that had never logged more than two. The unseasonable warmth began on March 14 with a high of 81 and was followed by consecutive highs of 81, 82, 81, and 81. After a brief “cooldown” to 78 on March 19, the city basked in three more 80s from March 20 to 22 with highs of 85, 87, and 83. The record book was rewritten as nine consecutive record highs were set from March 14-22.