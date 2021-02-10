Dear Tom,
I live near the Equator in South America and read your Weather Report occasionally. Why are the weather forecasts so important there? They are not important here at all.
Santos Corregas, Venezuela, South America
Dear Santos,
The level of interest in weather forecasts surprises people who live in areas, such as yours, where the climate is more stable. Weather across the United States is capable of producing extremes — more so, if fact, than in any other place in the world. Nine of ten presidentially declared disasters in the U.S. are weather related. Major winter storms, severe thunderstorms, dust storms, droughts, occasional hurricanes and tornadoes and summer heatwaves, to name a few, are weather hazards that are practically unknown in equatorial regions of the Earth.
The Importance of Weather reports in the U.S. vs weather reports near the Equator in South America
