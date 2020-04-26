The icy Jan. 22, 1982 in Chicago

Dear Tom,

When I was in grade school in the near west suburbs in the early 1980s, I remember a winter storm where power was out for three days and schools were closed. Details?

Ken R.

Dear Ken,

Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski helped us identify this event. He reported that while the Chicago area experienced no major ice storms during the 1980s, there was a significant icing event Jan. 22, 1982. That evening, a treacherous glaze coated the city, creating perilous conditions.

Emergency rooms were swamped treating fall injuries caused by slippery pavements. Numerous crashes clogged streets and highways, and icy rails slowed CTA trains. The weight of the ice caused damage to trees and power lines, leaving thousands of Chicagoans without heat and power.

