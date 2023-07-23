LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES
Tomorrow’s UV index in Chicago is: 7—Don’t forget the sunscreen
- WGN weekly climate summary: Saturday a very typical summer day around Chicago. Some sun, some rain at times, a little bit of lightning and thunder and temps in the mid 80s. What we’ve been missing out of this summer is any real Midwestern style heat and humidity– and that could change soon.
- Folks in Phoenix have had temperatures more than 110 degrees for 20+ days in a row now and counting. Not that we’ll see quite that kind of record-breaking heat or hot weather longevity– but it does look to be the warmest days of the year so far.
- Our hottest day so far was June 24th when we hit 93 degrees. So far this year we’ve only seen 9 of these kind of hot days this summer that are at or above 90 degrees. Midway has racked up 8 of these hot days. While we saw a few days of 100 or warmer at Midway, we’ve seen none at O’Hare since July of 2012.
- So far this month, we’ve only seen three days of 90 or warmer and we’ve had way more rain than normal too. Despite some of the downpours– the US Agriculture Department says some places around Chicago are still feeling some drought impacts. Their weekly analysis of soil moisture released on Thursdays shows many areas around Chicago still dealing with some impactful drought conditions– though many areas that were considered moderate to severe drought have improved in recent weeks to just “abnormally dry”.
- The hot weather next week could dry out the soil more. The current forecast models only call for about 20-30% of coverage for pop-up humid thunderstorms. So, unless we score some bigger rains than the forecast models are suggesting, I wouldn’t be surprised if we back step many areas into a more severe level of drought concern.