The Great Southern Glaze of 1951

An upper-air disturbance will spread cloudiness and light snow across much of the Chicago area this evening/overnight with a secondary surge bringing the bulk of snow later Monday/Monday night. A persistent brisk northerly wind flowing the length of Lake Michigan is expected to generate accumulating lake-effect snow showers that will first develop along and inland of the northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline, and then as winds become more northeasterly, shift the snow showers around the south end of the Lake later tonight and Monday along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline impacting Chicago itself.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory (pink-shaded and purple-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map) will be in effect during the next 24 to 36 hours. The heaviest “system” snow on the order of 4 to 8-inches will be mainly east of I-57 and I-294, tapering off to the west over our area with amounts ranging from 1 to 3-inches well to the west of the Fox River Valley. The lake-effect snow showers will greatly impact counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline where 3 to 6-inches additional snow could fall (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).