In 1952, my parents and I were driving to the U.S. from Acapulco via Brownsville,Texas, and we encountered a horrendous ice storm? Details? – Gene Evans
A bit of research convinced us that you were caught in one of this nation’s worst ice storms, described by Nashville Weather Bureau Meteorologist Ben Harlin as “The Great Southern Glaze of 1951.” The storm began on Jan. 29 in the Lower Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Gulf Coast and over the next several days coated a 100-mile wide area from Louisiana to West Virginia with up to two inches of ice. The storm left more than 100,000 people without power. Areas in Tennessee were especially hard hit. A blacked-out Nashville was buried under eight inches of ice and snow as the temperature fell to minus 13 Feb. 2.
