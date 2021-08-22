Dear Tom,
My grandmother, who was born on Cape Cod, told us about a terrible hurricane she when she was a little girl. Details?
—Victor Chapel
Dear Victor,
Your grandmother was remembering the “Great New England Hurricane of Sept. 21-22, 1938”. The storm that killed 564 people and caused incredible damage, brought sustained winds of 100-130 mph and a devastating storm surge of 8-18 feet from Long Island to Massachusetts, roared into New England with absolutely no warning. The morning of Sept. 21 was sunny and warm, but hurricane conditions raged by 2 p.m. It was the fastest-ever land- falling hurricane, attaining speeds as high as 70 mph, as it blasted due north across Long Island. Its forward speed enhanced wind speeds to the right of the eye, boosting gusts in excess of 180 m.p.h. The storm traveled from Cape Hatteras, N.C., to Montreal in just one day.
The Great New England Hurricane of Sept. 21-22, 1938
