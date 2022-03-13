The freezing rain over snow of Feb. 18, 1962

Dear Tom,

Do you remember a weather event from about 60 years ago; snow followed by freezing rain that crusted over the snow. We could actually walk on the snow for a few steps before falling through.

—Myron Winchester, Calumet City

Dear Myron

We certainly do. The date was Feb. 18, 1962, when two to four inches of snow fell across the Chicago area followed by several hours of freezing rain and sleet. Roads were treacherous as traffic came to a standstill. The city’s “L” trains were hampered by ice-covered third rails that had to be scraped, so electrical contact could be made. Severe arcing actually set fire to a train on the Lake Street line near Laramie. To the north, the storm produced all snow, at times with thunder, with locations from the north suburbs into SE Wisconsin receiving up to eight inches of snow.