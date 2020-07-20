Dear Tom,

Please explain the expression, “bolt out of the blue.”

Janet Major,

Des Moines, Iowa



Dear Janet,

A “bolt out of the blue” is a lightning ground strike just like any other, except its parent thunderstorm is far enough away (5 to 10 miles, or more) that lightning is not perceived to be a threat. The overhead sky may be clear and the disturbed weather that we expect when thunderstorms threaten — heavy clouds, visible and nearby lightning, thunder — are absent.



In typical Midwestern thunderstorms, most ground strikes occur beneath the base of cumulonimbus (thunderhead) clouds and usually within the storm’s rain area, but on occasion bolts jump horizontally outward from the thunderstorm through clear air before turning downward to make ground contact — the bolt out of the blue.