Dear Tom,

Higher temperatures are one of the obvious effects of global warming, but what other problems are global warming likely to cause?

William St. George, Chicago

Dear William,

Earth scientists say that the Earth’s average temperature, now about 60 degrees F., has risen approximately 12 degrees since the last glacial maximum 10 to 15 thousand years ago. While global climate depends on combinations of factors interacting in ways that we still do not fully understand, two results of further warming are likely: Higher ocean levels (which means increased erosion and flood problems at the world’s coastlines) and more moisture in the atmosphere (that will lead, overall, to a more turbulent and more stormy climate in most places).