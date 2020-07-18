The effect of wind direction on Chicago’s summer Lake Michigan water temperatures.

Dear Tom,Is July Chicago's hottest month and December the coldest?Stan Franjuski, BerwynDear Stan,July is indeed Chicago's hottest month, most of the time. In 149 years of official temperature records from 1871 through 2019, July has been the city's hottest month of the year in 104 years, or 70 percent of the years. But in 45 of the years July was not the hottest month: June was hottest in 1971, August was hottest in 43 years. July and August temperatures were the same, 75.7 degrees, and tied for the hottest, in 1980. December has been the season's coldest month in 21 cold seasons, most recently in the 2016-17 cold season, but in 129 other cold seasons December was not the coldest month. January was the coldest in 69 cold seasons, February in 59 seasons and March once in 1931.