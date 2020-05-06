Dear Tom,
I remember that when I graduated either college in 1970 or grad school in 1972 that there was about a two week stretch in mid and late-May where we had absolutely gorgeous weather here in the Chicago area. Can you confirm?
Fred DiDominick Powers Lake, Wisconsin
Dear Fred,
We certainly can. The delightful stretch of weather that you remembered occurred from May 17-28, 1972. During that warm 12-day stretch, there were two days in the 70s, eight in the 80s and two days in the 90s that included a 92-degree high on May 28. It was absolutely dry, not a drop of rain, and incredibly sunny. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski noted that eight of the 12 days featured 100 percent of possible sunshine, and the lowest daily percent of sunshine reading for the other four days was 83 percent on the 28th.
The delightful May 17-29, 1972 weather in Chicago
