The delightful May 17-29, 1972 weather in Chicago

Chicago-area river stages are in a falling mode. Segments at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Des Plaines and Lemont on the Des Plaines River, Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and Harvard to Algonquin on the Fox River are in Minor Flood. About a quarter-inch rainfall occurred over night along and between the Interstate-88/290 and Interstate-80 corridors, tapering-off rapidly to the north and south – this rainfall will have little or no impact on the rivers. River segments under Flood Warnings are green-shaded on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...