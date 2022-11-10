Thursday record temperatures to be replaced by the coldest air of the season

Record high temperatures were set at O’Hare and Midway Airports on Thursday with both airports reaching 76 degrees. The old record for Chicago for November 10th was 75 degrees, set just two years ago in 2020. The high temperature for Friday will occur at midnight with temperatures steadily falling throughout the daytime hours, potentially dropping to the upper 30s by sunset. Temperatures will be cold enough Saturday to produce some flurries although no accumulating snow is expected in Illinois. Lake effect snow with minor accumulation is more likely in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan as WNW winds cross a much warmer Lake Michigan.

After Friday, temperatures will remain below normal for the next 10 days with afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. The overall pattern should remain dry although flurries may be seen from time to time Saturday and then again Tuesday through Thursday.

Hurricane Nicole weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland but the weakening occurred after damaging winds impacted the Atlantic coast of northern Florida. Heavy rain was also reported with several locations receiving over four inches of rain and West Melbourne recording 5.60 inches.