Dear Tom,

I have seen many strange acronyms, but none stranger than CoCoRaHS. I know it is an organization of weather observers. Please provide some information.

—Steve Roychis, Bolingbrook

Dear Steve,

CoCoRaHS stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. It is a volunteer network of weather observers whose primary function is to provide real-time precipitation reports to individuals or organizations who may desire such information. The CoCoRaHS organization consists of individuals who possess (in their words) “an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives” and “to provide accurate high- quality precipitation data to observers and other end- users on a timely basis.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction