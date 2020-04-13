Dear Tom,

In the Little House on the Prairie series I read as a kid, they would talk about “the chinook wind,” that would blow in warm spring weather. Is that something that really occurs?

Thanks,

Alanna Gonzalez

Northlake

Dear Alanna,

The Chinook wind is very real. It is a downslope warm, dry wind, which sinks out of the Rockies. It is often referred to as a “snow-eater”, producing temperature jumps as much as 36 degrees in an hour and it can melt a foot of snow in a day. Chinooks have been known to roar out of the mountains at high speeds, at times, in excess of 100 mph, not only raising temperatures, but dropping the humidity to less than five percent. The presence of mountains is essential, because the movement of air from high altitudes to denser, low-altitude air is responsible for producing the compressional warming at the heart of the chinook effect.