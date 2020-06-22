The chilly July 4, 1967 in Chicago

Dear Tom,

I recall a 4th of July in the mid-60s when it was so raw and windy that my family had to pack up our picnic and return home. Details?

Christopher Ricco, Northbrook

Dear Christopher,

The date was July 4, 1967, and Chicago’s high was an unseasonably chilly 64 degrees, just two degrees from the holiday’s 62-degree record lowest maximum established in 1920. The day was overcast with brisk north winds. The normally-packed beaches and pools were all but deserted and most parties were moved indoors. The next day was just as chilly with a high of 65, establishing a record daytime chill for July 5. The city has not experienced a colder 4th of July since then, though it was almost as cool in 1997, when the mercury topped out at 66. The city’s hottest July 4ths took place in 1911 and 2012 when the mercury soared to 102 degrees.

