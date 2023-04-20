Temps are to average BELOW NORMAL each of the coming 14 days, which takes up well into the week after next.

The chill this weekend will be noticeable with daytime highs not likely to move out of the 40s. It’s likely to be the coolest weekend here in a week–one with temps averaging 20-degrees below those we saw last weekend and more than 11-degrees below normal.

What’s more ANY daytime heating sets the stage for cloud develop in what is to be a very unstable atmosphere with cold air aloft. Temps in such a situation drop faster than usual with height and this encourages air at the bottom of the atmosphere to become unstable and begin to rise and cool. The clouds which form in such an environment can be “convective” and capable of produce scattered instability showers in the warmer hours of the day. What’s more, given temps as low as 20 degrees within a mile of the service, it wouldn’t be surprising to see any spotty rain showers capable of being mixed with some small hail in spots.

THE PREDOMINANCE OF EASTERLY WINDS OFF CHILLY LAKE MICHIGAN MUCH OF NEXT WEEK WILL ONLY ADD TO THE “CHILLY” (BY APRIL STANDARDS) FEEL TO THE AIR

Our expectation is next week’s Sunday through Saturday average temperature is to come in 6 to 7-degrees below normal with daily highs limited to the 50s—except locally in the 40s along Lake Michigan.

VIEW Slideshow of the Below Normal Temp Pattern:

COLD UNSTABLE POOL OF AIR settles over the Midwest this weekend–likely to generate a fair amount of cloudiness and even some instability showers. With 20-deg temps predicted at 5,000 ft. over Chicago much of Saturday, some small hailstones may form with some of the spotty instability showers and make it down to the surface. THIS PANEL is the UPPER AIR FORECAST for 7am CDT Saturday

7pm CDT Saturday UPPER AIR

7am CDT Sunday UPPER AIR

7pm CDT Sunday UPPER AIR

PREDICTED 5-DAY HIGH TEMP DEPARTURES from Saturday through next Wednesday. A COOL PATTERN is settling in.

PREDICTED HIGH TEMPS Friday

HIGH TEMPS Saturday

FORECAST HIGHS Sunday

1pm CLOUD COVER FORECAST Saturday–The day is likely to open with sunshine–but daytime heating is likely to produce a build-up in cloud cover and the potential for spotty instability showers by Saturday afternoon

1pm Sunday forecast cloud cover–Cold air aloft again suggests clouds will redevelop with daytime heating

DAY 1 to 5 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST based on the GFS ensemble

DAY 6 to 10 TEMP DEPARTURES

DAY 11 TO 14

EUROPEAN ENSEMBLE MODEL Day 1 to 5 TEMP DEPARTURES

Day 6 to10 TEMP DEPARTURE