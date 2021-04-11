The big Chicago April snowstorm of 1970

The center of low pressure overhead this Sunday morning will drift slowly east across northern Indiana into Ohio today. Scattered light showers on the backside of the departing low pressure will move into our area this afternoon, slowly ending from the west later this evening/overnight. Note on the Weather radar Mosaic and surface weather maps below the extensive nature of this low pressure system – it actually dominates the weather over the entire U.S. east of the Mississippi River.

The associated occluded front (purple) swings north and then east across portions of Wisconsin and Michigan before bending south and becoming a cold front (blue) in Pennsylvania – from that point running through the Atlantic coast states and the Florida panhandle into the Gulf of Mexico. In addition to the extensive rainfall pattern surrounding the low center, a band of showers and t-storms will accompany and precede the frontal boundaries with potential severe storms across Florida (see Enhanced and Slight-risk severe areas on the severe weather outlook map below.