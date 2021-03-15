The April 5, 1982 late-season snowstorm

Dear Tom,

After enjoying typical early April weather, I remember a ferocious spring snowstorm slamming the Chicago area in April, 1982. Details?

Thanks, Christopher Ricco, Northbrook

Dear Christopher,

Your memories are correct. On April 5, 1982 the Chicago area was walloped by a major late-season storm that officially delivered 9.4 inches of snow. The snow was shocking because it followed an early spring mild spell that produced six consecutive 60s from March 29-April 3. Cold air arrived in the wake of an April 3-4 rain and windstorm, and the snow followed the next day. Northeast winds to 40 mph produced huge drifts and brought traffic to a standstill as motorists abandoned their cars. Schools closed, and the White Sox home opener was postponed. Record cold followed with a 7-degree low on April 7, the city’s only single-digit April temperature.