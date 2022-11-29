Dear Tom,

The anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975 was on Nov. 10. What was the weather like in Chicago during that storm?

Bruce Lasker

Dear Bruce,

While the intense storm’s effect on Chicago’s weather was not as dramatic as the hurricane-force winds and 30-foot waves that ravaged Lake Superior, it did have a significant impact. Prior to the storm, the weather was unseasonably mild with strong south winds sending high temperatures to 68, 73 and 67 degrees respectively Nov. 8-10. Severe thunderstorms struck the evening of Nov. 9 with wind gusts up to 74 mph. More storms arrived just after midnight Nov. 10 with an F-1 tornado at Grayslake. Much cooler weather followed as gusty southwest winds to 46 mph sent the mercury plunging into the 30s, bringing the city its first measurable snowfall of the season on November 12.