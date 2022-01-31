Dear Tom,

A recent column talked about the ”Alberta Clipper”. I also remember the storm called the “Panhandle Hook” used to identify winter storms.

Thanks,

Bill Bernard

Darien

Dear Bill,

The storm called the “Panhandle Hook” was also coined by Bill Harms and Al Morrison from the National Weather Service office in Milwaukee. Their seminal paper on Midwest snowstorms discussed the Alberta Clipper, the Panhandle Hook, and storms that form in the Lower Mississippi Valley. Panhandle Hooks originate near the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle region, then move southeast drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before intensifying and curving toward the lower Great Lakes. Harms and Morrison determined that storms passing near South Bend brought heavy snow to Milwaukee, while those passing near Indianapolis targeted Chicago.