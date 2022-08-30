Ron Bornn family

Dear Tom,

Can you tell us about the Alaskan earthquake in March, 1964?

Dear Bornn family,

It was March 27, 1964, (Good Friday) when a powerful 9.2 Richter scale earthquake struck in the vicinity of Anchorage. It was the most powerful quake to strike North America and the second most powerful in the world. It lasted four minutes 30 seconds and released 200,000 megatons of energy. Anchorage suffered massive damage. Portions of the city’s downtown sank 20 feet and 130 acres of suburban Turnagain Heights sank into the sea. The coastal town of Valdez was devastated by a combination of the earthquake, mudslides and a tsunami. Miraculously, only one death resulted. There were no high buildings in Anchorage, and the Alaskan population then was relatively low: 298,000.