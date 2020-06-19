The 45 degree temperature increase in 2 minutes at Spearfish, S.D.

Dear Tom, You answered this several years ago, but would you answer again. At Spearfish, South Dakota there was a huge temperature change in a very short time. Details?

Ed Cook Lemont

Dear Ed,

At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1943 at Spearfish South Dakota, the temperature was a frigid 4 degrees below zero, but within 2 minutes at 7:32 a.m., the reading had shot up to 45 degrees above zero–a breathtaking increase of 49 degrees. The temperature continued climbing, albeit much more slowly, to 54 degrees by 9 a.m. Then at 9:27 a.m. the thermometer again stood at 4 below zero, a drop of 58 degrees. Spearfish, in extreme western South Dakota, and areas east, were engulfed in frigid, but shallow, arctic air that was overlain by mild Pacific air. As the arctic air retreated eastward, temperatures surged, but when it returned, the mercury crashed.

