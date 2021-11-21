The 43-day cold spell of Dec. 27 1976, to Feb. 9 1977

Dear Tom,
Could you give us some details on the city’s incredible 43-day cold spell
from December 1976, to February 1977?
Rick, Antioch
Dear Rick,
Here are the frigid details. On December 27, 1976, the temperature dropped
below freezing at 1 p.m. and remained below freezing for 1,053 consecutive
hours before reaching 32 degrees at 10 a.m. Feb. 9, 1977. That streak
translated into 43 days and 21 hours of subfreezing temperatures. The
highest temperatures observed during that prolonged cold spell were a trio
of 31-degree highs Feb. 2-4. There were also 17 days with subzero low
temperatures during that period. The coldest day was Jan. 16, with a high of
minus-7 and a low of minus-19. The streak finally ended with a flourish of
warmth- Feb. 9 with a high of 42 degrees, 47 the next day and a “balmy” 52
on Feb. 11, and on February 23, the mercury climbed to 60 degrees.
