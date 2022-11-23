Thanksgiving Day weather has been all over the map

We have Chicago weather observations for 150 Thanksgivings available to us dating back to 1872. Veteran National Weather Service Chicago weather observer Frank Wachowski has provided a year by year break out of Thanksgiving weather for us–and here are some key points on our city’s Thanksgiving weather I’ve gleaned from Frank’s data:

Last Thanksgiving Day in Chicago (2021):

Last year the high/Low temperature was: 48°/32°

A trace of rain fell

The sky was completely overcast

A peak NW wind gust of 23 mph.

Chicago Thanksgivings on the books since 1872

30 of the past 150 have produced a max temp of 50-deg or higher (that 20% of them–and this is where temps will be this Thursday.)

It’s rained (a trace or more) 87 of the past 150 Thanksgivings–that’s 58% of them.

A trace of more of snow has fallen 40 of the 150 Thanksgivings– 27% of them.

The last measurable snow on a Thanksgiving (0.1″) was 15 years ago in 2007.

It’s been quite a while–41 years–since a Thanksgiving here has produced more than an inch of snow: 3″ in 1980.

Sub-freezing Thanksgivings in Chicago are relatively rare-the last one was a 27-degree max temp 8 years ago in 2014.

Only 24 of 150 Thanksgivings have recorded high temps at or below freezing (16% of them.)

Only 10 of 150 Thanksgivings have had a high temp of 60-degrees or higher in Chicago (only 7% of them)–the last one: 60-degrees in 2015.

THIS THURSDAY’S FORECAST FOR CHICAGO:

More cloudy than not–MILD and a bit breezy–Just a chance of sprinkles or isolated brief light showers in the afternoon/evening–but areal coverage will be limited and many hours will be precipitation-free. Chicago’s predicted high of 53-degree is a reading 9 degrees ABOVE NORMAL.