Temps to plunge Wednesday night; Winter Storm Watch issued

Wednesday’s warm weather will give way to freezing temps and snow Thursday and Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Wednesday night through early Thursday evening.

Counties included are Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper in Indiana.

Freezing rain and sleet are predicted for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow is in the forecast for Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility is possible. Thursday’s morning and afternoon commuters could be impacted.

Heavy rates of snowfall greater than on inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening.





