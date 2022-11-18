The latest in a series of upper-level disturbances will act to amplify a cold trough over the western Great Lakes by Saturday evening resulting in unseasonably low temps across the region. The trough is forecast to progress eastward Sunday and Monday allowing milder, Pacific-origin air to spread across much of the nation by Tuesday.
CORE OF COLD AIR TO SETTLE OVER WESTERN GREAT LAKES AND MIDWEST OVER WEEKEND
Forecast temperature departures from normal
Valid at 6 AM Sunday
MODERATING TEMPERATURES TO SWEEP ACROSS COUNTRY BY TUESDAY
Forecast temperature departures from normal
Valid at noon Tuesday 11/22