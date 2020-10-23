Temps to dive as rain soaks Chicago area

Our brief flirtation with warm weather is coming to an end.

Showers and thunderstorms traversed the area early Friday. The thunder will exit, then showery weather is to persist as temps begin a daylong decline.

Readings are heading into the 40s this afternoon and into the 30s (with some inland 20s) overnight and Saturday morning. That’s quite a change from Thursday’s 78-degree high in Chicago with a number of low 80-deg highs in the area.

Colder Weather Arrives

Watch as Chicago temps drop with the onset of strong “NNW” winds Friday. These winds which have prompted a Lakeshore Flooding Advisory in northwest Indiana. The winds will build large waves and act to pile water onto beaches there.

A tight pressure gradient is behind the onset of strong winds across the Midwest Friday. Severe weather is a risk to the east of Chicago at the leading edge of the incoming colder air.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.