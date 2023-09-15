Warmer than normal pattern locks in next week and could last through the end of the month. Lee threatens damaging winds, coastal flooding and localized heavy rainfall as it makes landfall near Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon

CHILLY START TO THE DAY FRIDAY—COOLEST INLAND LOWS AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN

FORECAST HIGHS — HOW MUCH ABOVE OR BELOW NORMAL

FRIDAY HIGH TEMPERATURES
OTHER WARM AREA HIGH TEMPERATURES

SHOWERLY WEATHER RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

HURRICANE LEE

Goes-16 Infrared Satellite imagery late Friday of Hurricane Lee

Here’s a snapshot of the potential peak wind gusts as Lee approaches

  • Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the central Tropical Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane by September 19th
  • If true, it would mark the 4th major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. Only 9 other years have had 4+ major hurricanes by September 19thaccording to Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado St University

SCATTERED SHOWERS CAN’T BE RULED OUT SATURDAY AT ANY TIME

The best chance for organized precipitation is likely to occur Saturday night and into part of Sunday

Shifting jet stream to play a huge roll in the pattern change to warm weather predicted later next week across Chicago and the nation’s Heartland. Upper-level ridge setting up across the Midwest to bring extended spell of warmth while cooler than normal weather sets up across much of the Western U.S.

6-10 AND 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOKS

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate the remainder of September across the Central and Eastern U.S. including the Chicago area

CLICK TO ENLARGE