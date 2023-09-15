Warmer than normal pattern locks in next week and could last through the end of the month. Lee threatens damaging winds, coastal flooding and localized heavy rainfall as it makes landfall near Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon
CHILLY START TO THE DAY FRIDAY—COOLEST INLAND LOWS AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN
FORECAST HIGHS — HOW MUCH ABOVE OR BELOW NORMAL
FRIDAY HIGH TEMPERATURES
OTHER WARM AREA HIGH TEMPERATURES
SHOWERLY WEATHER RETURNS THIS WEEKEND
HURRICANE LEE
Here’s a snapshot of the potential peak wind gusts as Lee approaches
- Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the central Tropical Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane by September 19th
- If true, it would mark the 4th major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. Only 9 other years have had 4+ major hurricanes by September 19thaccording to Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado St University