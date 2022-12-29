Thursday’s maximum temperature of 59 degrees was the third warmest December 29th since Chicago weather records began in 1871. The minimum temperature of 43 degrees was Chicago’s second warmest minimum temperature recorded on December 29th. Friday’s high temperature will occur at midnight with temperatures falling to the upper 30s by late afternoon. Temperatures remain above normal until Thursday when they become more seasonable.

A slight chance for light rain will arrive for New Year’s Eve. The chance for rain will end early Sunday morning leading to a dry New Year’s Day. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 40s, about 10 degrees above normal.

Thursday was another December day without sunshine. Through December 29th, December sunshine is now at 31% of the possible for the month. Normal December sunshine is 40% of the possible sunshine, tying January as the cloudiest months of the year.

Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for portions of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming. Flood watches are in effect for portions of central California Friday.