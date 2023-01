Clouds dominate skies for first week of January; Mild pattern expected to continue for much of the United States

CLOUD COVER HELPS KEEP OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES MILD FOR EARLY JANUARY—SO MUCH SO A RECORD WAS BROKEN

The 9 a.m. observation Friday at O’Hare Airport recorded a temperature of 31 degrees—the first time the temperature dropped below 32 in 2023

This is the first time on record (since 1871) that the temperature did not go below 32 degrees in Chicago during the first 5 days of the year

Only 4 years have had only one day of the first 5 days of the year that dropped below 32—1955, 1992, 1997, 1998

59% of all years have had all 5 of the first five days of the year with temperatures below 32 A CLOUDY START TO 2023 Friday was the 4th day of the first 6 days of the year that no sunshine was recorded in Chicago

Through Friday, January 6th, only 90 minutes of sunshine have been recorded in Chicago so far in 2023

90 minutes of sunshine out of a possible 3,328 minutes through the first 6 days of the month produced 3% of the possible sunshine to date for the month

Normal sunshine for Chicago for January is 40% of the possible sunshine. December and January are on average the cloudiest months of the year.

JANUARY’S ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

8-14 Day temperature outlook for January 14-20, 2023

WARMER THAN NORMAL PATTERN LOCKED IN PLACE THROUGH AT LEAST MID-MONTH

Full-day temperature departures from normal

Weekly temperatures (average of high and low)

WHILE HARDLY BARBARIC BY JAN. STANDARDS, THE COLDESTFRIDAY EVENING TEMPERATURES COINCIDEWITH DEEPEST SNOWPACK

Snow covered areas can be at least 10 degrees colder vs. bare ground thanks to the higher albedo (the amount of energy reflected by the surface)

5 PM Friday temperatures

Area of U.S. under a snow cover