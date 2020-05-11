Storms move in as unseasonably cool temperatures finally warm up

CHICAGO — Monday marked the eighth-straight day where high temperatures in the Chicago region were well below normal, putting part of the Chicago region under another frost advisory overnight Monday.

Since May fourth, official high temperatures observed at O’Hare International Airport have averaged 12.5 degrees below normal.

As cold temperatures linger in the region, a Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning for a good portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana outside the urban core of Chicago.

Another chilly day is slated for Tuesday before a major shift in upper level wind flow takes place across the U.S. By Thursday, flow across most of the country will become southwesterly, bringing warmer springtime weather.

As is often the case when rapid pattern changes take place, weather becomes unsettled. Thunderstorms, which have been absent during our extended cold spell, are expected to arrive Wednesday night and continue periodically into the weekend.

Some forecasts suggest over 3 inches of rain may fall across much of the metro area by early Monday. Currently, the greatest concentration of downpour producing storms appears most likely to occur late Thursday into Thursday night.