Tabulating day to day snowfall totals

Dear Tom,

When a winter snowfall hits during at night, does midnight reset the daily

snow totals, but the total snowstorm amount measures from first to last

flake?

Gary Alperin

Dear Gary,

You are absolutely correct. Snowfall records are cataloged in numerous ways,

not only on a calendar day basis, but also on a monthly, seasonal, annual,

and individual storm basis. If snow begins at 9 pm and ends at 6 am the

following day, the snowfall on the first day is the total that fell before

midnight, and the after-midnight snowfall is the second-day total. The storm

total is the sum of the two daily snowfalls. Some of the city’s biggest

snowstorms have spanned three days, beginning before midnight on day one,

and ending after midnight on day three. After further review, some of the

city’s historic snowfalls have been adjusted to make sure that the final

totals include the entire event.

