Tabulating day to day snowfall totals

Dear Tom,
When a winter snowfall hits during at night, does midnight reset the daily
snow totals, but the total snowstorm amount measures from first to last
flake?
Gary Alperin
Dear Gary,
You are absolutely correct. Snowfall records are cataloged in numerous ways,
not only on a calendar day basis, but also on a monthly, seasonal, annual,
and individual storm basis. If snow begins at 9 pm and ends at 6 am the
following day, the snowfall on the first day is the total that fell before
midnight, and the after-midnight snowfall is the second-day total. The storm
total is the sum of the two daily snowfalls. Some of the city’s biggest
snowstorms have spanned three days, beginning before midnight on day one,
and ending after midnight on day three. After further review, some of the
city’s historic snowfalls have been adjusted to make sure that the final
totals include the entire event.
