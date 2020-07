Mesoscale Discussion 1346 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0533 PM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020 Areas affected...far eastern IA...northern IL...southern WI and portions of northern Lower MI Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 262233Z - 270000Z Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...Strong storms capable of gusts as high as 50 mph may continue for another couple of hours this evening before weakening. A severe thunderstorm watch is not expected. DISCUSSION...A line…