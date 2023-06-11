Climate scientist Michelle L’Heureux, from the Climate Prediction Center explains:

“Depending on its strength, El Niño can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world,” said “Climate change can exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Niño. For example, El Niño could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Niño.”

NOAA declares the arrival of El Niño

