We’re in for a really nice stretch of spring weather in Chicago. High pressure stays in control of our weather for the next week, keeping us quite sunny. But as the high pressure right over us shifts a tad to the east we’ll see some milder weather come in the forecast for Sunday-Monday in the seasonal 70s. Several days this week will be in the mid to low 80s inland, but near the lake it’ll be in the low 60s.

